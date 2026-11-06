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Georgia Duck Season Opens November 21; Special Early Hunt Set for Veterans and Youth
9 days ago
Georgia waterfowl hunters are getting ready for the opening of duck season, which begins Saturday, November 21, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. The state has also scheduled a special early waterfowl hunting opportunity November 14th and 15th for youth hunters, active-duty military members...