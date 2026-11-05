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Native Instruments Launches Vertikal – A New Kontakt 8 Piano Instrument
By Synth and Software Newsroom,6 days ago
Vertikal is a new Kontakt 8 piano instrument built around Nils Frahm’s own vertical concert grand and recorded in his Saal 3 studio at Funkhaus Berlin. Created with Galaxy Instruments, the team behind Claire, Una Corda, and Noire, and officially supported by Frahm, Vertikal turns a 4.5-meter, custom-built instrument most musicians will never touch into a playable library with pure and felt versions, deep resonance, and an expanded Particles 2.0 generative engine. The launch underscores Native Instruments’ commitment to preserving rare acoustic instruments, and the stories behind them, as creative tools for songwriters, composers, and producers everywhere.