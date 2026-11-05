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This North Carolina Beach Town Just Made Hallmark’s List Of America’s Merriest Christmas Towns
By Mark Ellison,7 days ago
Christmas with palm trees and ocean air already sounds strange enough to get my attention. Then I learned this little North Carolina beach town made Hallmark Channel’s 25 finalists for America’s Merriest Christmas Towns. Nearly 1,500 communities entered the first competition, which makes that coastal spot feel even...
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