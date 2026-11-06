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Darren Harris Scores a Career High 23 Points to Lead Indiana to a win over Bellarmine
By SCINN,8 days ago
The Indiana Hoosiers are 2-0 after a 92-69 over the Bellarmine Knights Thursday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana will face the Syracuse Orange on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 6:30 PM on Fox Sports. Bellarmine is 0-2 on the season and will travel to Miami (Ohio) on Saturday at 5 PM. This was the first meeting between the two teams in the regular season, as the Hoosiers and Knights met three times in exhibition games over the years with Indiana winning all three of those meetings in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana blew out the Knights 101-64 in 2004, 73-62 in 2015 and 73-49 in 2016.