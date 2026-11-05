undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Connecticut Mediterranean Bakery Keeps Old-World Traditions Alive With Homemade Baklava And Traditional Pastries
By Natalie Winslow,7 days ago
Chocolate baklava has its own trademarked name here. It’s called chocklava, and there’s even a coconut version that sounds like pure mischief. The lineup doesn’t stop there. Lebanese, Turkish, and Greek baklava share the counter, built with walnuts, pistachios, almonds, honey, cardamom, and cinnamon. You can even...
1