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The Dutch Kitchen In Nebraska Serves Up Hearty Home-Style Cooking
By Nadine Ashby,9 days ago
The previous owner of a small Nebraska cafe is personally teaching the new owners how to make verenika. That kind of handoff tells you a recipe matters to a whole town. The plan calls for that beloved ethnic meal to appear on the first Sunday of every month. The rest of the week brings baked chicken specials, burgers on Texas Toast, and blueberry pie.
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