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8 Surprisingly Affordable Connecticut Markets Where Your Weekly Grocery Bill Actually Shrinks
By Rowan Prescott,8 days ago
Ever leave the supermarket wondering how a few bags of groceries managed to cost so much? You check the receipt, look at what you bought, and start questioning your shopping decisions. It’s becoming a familiar frustration. Some Connecticut grocery markets offer budget-conscious shoppers opportunities to save money on everyday...
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