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This Connecticut Fairground Turns Into A Musical Winter Wonderland Of Lights That’s Worth The Drive
By Marlowe Quinn,8 days ago
Holiday lights are lovely on their own. But when the displays start moving in time with music, the whole experience becomes a little more exciting. And imagine seeing that transformation at a familiar fairground. One Connecticut fairground becomes a dazzling seasonal attraction where colorful lights are synchronized with music for...