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DOH investigates 2 Legionnaires’ disease cases linked to Kauai condominium property
By Island News Web Staff,7 days ago
KAUAI, Hawaii (Island News) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is investigating two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease involving nonresident visitors who stayed at Nihi Kai Villas, a condominium property on Kauai. DOH said water testing results received on Oct. 13 showed the presence of Legionella bacteria in...