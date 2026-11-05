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Theodore Madrid Presents Doctoral Research at Hillsdale College
6 days ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Theodore Madrid presented research from his dissertation, titled “The Political Thought of Archbishop John Carroll: Religious Liberty and Church-State Relations in the American Founding,” at Hillsdale College on Oct. 30. The presentation took place in Mossey Library’s Heritage Room and followed Madrid’s successful defense of his dissertation before a faculty panel.