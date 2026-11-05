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Hillsdale College’s Wilfred McClay Joins American Academy of Sciences and Letters
5 days ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Wilfred M. McClay, who holds the Victor Davis Hanson Chair in Classical History and Western Civilization at Hillsdale College, was invested as a member of the American Academy of Sciences and Letters on Nov. 4 at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. McClay was selected for the Academy’s 2026 incoming class in recognition of his scholarly achievement.