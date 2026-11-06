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9 Cities In Texas That Retirees Say Are The Happiest Places You Could Ever Live
By Henry Stewart,8 days ago
Ready to discover which cities in Texas retirees say are the happiest places to live?. These 9 cities offer affordable living, friendly neighbors, and so much to see and do!. Georgetown has one of the most beautiful town squares in all of Texas, and once you see it, you’ll completely understand why retirees keep moving here in droves.
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