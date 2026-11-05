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PUBLIC HEARING: Haynesville Zone, Reservoir A, in the Carroll Creek Field, Red River Parish
By JSLLC,6 days ago
STATE OF LOUISIANA, DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND ENERGY, BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA. In accordance with the laws of the State of Louisiana, and with particular reference to the provisions of Title 30 of Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, a public hearing will be held in the Hearing Room, 1st Floor, LaSalle Building, 617 North 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 9:00 a.m. on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2026, upon the application of ADAMAS ENERGY LLC.