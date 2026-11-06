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West Wichita restaurant owners say morning burglary could put them out of business
8 days ago
West Wichita restaurant owners say morning burglary could put them out of business. Inside, stickers and posters cover the walls. Under the restaurant's low lighting, you find regulars at the bar or scattered among the tables. The smell of fresh dough and pizza sauce mixes with low-voiced conversation and rock and roll music from a modern jukebox.
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