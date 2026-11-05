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Chiefs sign wide receiver Bub Means to the practice squad
7 days ago
According to Thursday’s NFL Transactions Report, the Kansas City Chiefs have added another receiver to their practice squad. Bub Means, a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft, was listed as a practice-squad transaction for the Chiefs a day after he tried out for a spot. He was one of nine players Kansas City hosted for tryouts on Wednesday. The Chiefs also signed wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, who spent time with the team this offseason.