undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CPE Webinar: 6 Technology Tips to Save Your Sanity This Busy Season
8 days ago
This webinar examines six automation and workflow technologies that reduce manual processes, standardize operations, and increase capacity. This webinar will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at 1:00pm ET. Sponsor: Thomson Reuters. Duration: 1 Hour. The webinar addresses implementation considerations and helps participants identify which technologies align with their firm’s...