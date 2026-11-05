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Glen Carbon Doctor Celebrates 18 Years of Ooh La La Spa, Shares Philosophy for Healthy Aging
By Sydney Sinks,6 days ago
GLEN CARBON – Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness offers solutions to help community members feel and look their best with the help of an aesthetic physician. Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs is celebrating the 18th year of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness in Glen Carbon, and she is proud of the work they do to support community members in their aging journey. From microneedling and injectables to laser hair removal and skin resurfacing, Jacobs can help you feel better with a variety of services.