undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
My reflections on Charles Tisdale, the notable publisher and freedom-fighter who was born 100 years ago this week
By Jackson Advocate News Service,8 days ago
It is a tremendous honor to pen a few words on this the occasion of the 100th birthday of Charles Tisdale, whom we first met 48 years ago. There are but a few individuals who knew him and worked with him for such a length of time, although they may have known of him through his writings and through his activism.
1