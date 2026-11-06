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Five9 buys contact center intelligence startup Level AI after posting narrow earnings beat
By Mike Wheatley,8 days ago
Contact center company Five9 Inc. flexed its acquisitive muscles today as it announced a $325 million all-cash deal to buy an artificial intelligence-native rival called Level AI as it posted its third-quarter financial results. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Five9...