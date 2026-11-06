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AI Coronation: Anthropic Shares Could Begin Trading the Week of November 16
By Lucas Nolan,8 days ago
Anthropic has filed its S-1 paperwork publicly with the SEC, setting up a possible stock market debut as early as the week of November 16. The Anthropic IPO will provide a huge boost to extreme leftist causes and the Effective Altruism (EA) movement by minting an untold number of millionaires and billionaires who embrace the extreme politics of Silicon Valley.