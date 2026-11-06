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Judge Denies Motions to Dismiss Charges, Transfer Case for Lompoc Councilman Steve Bridge
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor,9 days ago
Lompoc City Councilman Stephen “Steve” Bridge will continue to face criminal charges after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge in Lompoc denied on Thursday a defense motion to dismiss the 25 counts. During the hearing, Judge Juan Higuera also denied a prosecution motion to transfer the case...
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