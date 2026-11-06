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Mike Rogers never understood Michigan — but Michigan voters understood him
By Michigan Advance,8 days ago
There is a reason Republicans haven’t won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since the last century. The state is politically competitive, culturally diverse and home to an electorate that doesn’t fit neatly into the narrow partisan boxes that have come to define Republican politics. Mike Rogers is simply the latest Republican to learn that lesson the hard way…twice.