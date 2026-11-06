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Westwood Holdings (WHG) Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Revenue Rises, ETFs Reach $460 Million
8 days ago
Westwood Holdings (NYSE: WHG) reported higher revenue and sequential earnings growth for the third quarter of 2026, supported by private capital distributions, ETFs and private energy secondaries funds. However, assets under management declined amid net outflows and market depreciation. Key Takeaways. Q3 2026 revenue reached $26.6 million, up from $25.3...