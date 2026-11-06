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Bruins will host Tritons, look to rebuild men’s water polo win streak
By Amelia Chief,8 days ago
This post was updated Nov. 6 at 1:25 a.m. For the first time since 2021, the Bruins are on a regular-season losing streak. No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo (17-3, 2-3 MPSF) – fresh off back-to-back away losses against then-No. 3 California and No. 2 Stanford – will look to get back into the win column by hosting No. 7 UC San Diego (16-7, 3-1 Big West) at Spieker Aquatics Center on Saturday afternoon in its penultimate game of the regular season. With the pair of losses, the Bruins will fail to achieve a winning conference record prior to postseason play for the first time in five years.