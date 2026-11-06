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A Drizzly, Dreary Friday Brings Cooler Air for the Weekend
By Stephanie Roberts,8 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds are moving in tonight with spotty shower chances arriving by mid morning Friday. It is a First Alert Weather Day for drizzly and dreary conditions. But overall rain totals will be minimal. Don’t cancel any plans; it is not a washout. Temperatures will linger in the mid 50s for much of the day before cooler air moves in Friday evening.