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15 Sports High School Athlete of the Week: Southwestern’s MacKenzie Knuckey
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques,8 days ago
Hazel Green, Wis. (WMTV) - If you blink, you just might miss our 15 Sports High School Athlete of the Week. Southwestern High School standout MacKenzie Knuckey delivered a historic performance at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, capturing the Division 3 individual state title in 18:49.4 — the seventh-fastest time in Girls D3 State Meet history.