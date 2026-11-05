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Data Centers Continue to Drive Nonresidential Spending Higher in September
4 days ago
National nonresidential construction spending increased 0.6% in September, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $1.325 trillion. Spending was up on a monthly basis in 8 of the 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private...