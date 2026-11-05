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Belmont High School Sports Wrap – Week in Review
By Contributor,8 days ago
Girls Swim and Dive – Belmont swim and dive clinched the Middlesex League title on Thursday, Oct. 29, their third consecutive league title after an undefeated season. Freshman Linda Wang won the 100-meterfreestyle, and junior Cecilia Held was the league champion diver. The team now looks ahead to sectionals and states, where several athletes will compete across multiple events.