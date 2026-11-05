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CAS Stands by Russia Hockey Ruling as Canada Bars Russian Players From World Juniors
By Lisa Pastore,7 days ago
The Court of Arbitration for Sport defended its decision on Thursday to return Russia to international hockey. It said the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) did not support its case for keeping the ban, CBC Sports reported with Canadian Press files. The statement followed Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcement on...