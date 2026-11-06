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Stolen Mustang Chase Tears Through Mulholland Drive, Ends In Sherman Oaks Crash
By Jake Rodriguez,8 days ago
A high-speed chase involving a stolen black Ford Mustang tore through Los Angeles early Thursday, careening onto the 405 Freeway, swerving through the scenic curves of Mulholland Drive, and finally ending in a crash into bushes outside a Sherman Oaks home. By the time it was over, police had a suspect in custody, two men needing medical attention, and a residential block full of neighbors who'd been jolted outside to see what happened.