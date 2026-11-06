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Six Flags Hit With Another Brain Injury Lawsuit as CEO Predicts Months of Fallout
By Grace L.,8 days ago
A new Six Flags lawsuit alleges that a woman suffered a traumatic brain injury after repeatedly hitting her head while riding the now permanently closed X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. The latest legal action comes as the amusement park company reports a $366.1 million quarterly loss and a sharp decline in October attendance following a separate fatal roller coaster accident in Georgia.
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