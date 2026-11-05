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Message from Principal Allison November 5, 2026
5 days ago
Thank you to all of our families for participating in parent-teacher conferences! We value the opportunity to connect with you, celebrate your child's strengths, discuss areas for growth, and work together to support their learning and success. Your partnership makes such a difference, and we are grateful for the trust, encouragement, and support you provide each day. We are fortunate to have such a caring and supportive Creekside community. Thank you for being an important part of your child's educational journey!