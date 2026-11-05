undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thank you Creekside PTSA for the Brew-tiful Conference Day Treats!
5 days ago
All of our teachers and staff want to extend a giant thank you to our amazing Creekside PTSA and our wonderful parents for the incredible, hand-delivered Starbucks orders and tasty treats. Having our favorite hot lattes, iced refreshers, and treats delivered right to us was an amazing pick-me-up that fueled our day and reminded us why the Creekside community is the very best. Thank you for thinking of us!