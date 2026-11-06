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NFL Week 9 picks straight up, against the spread: Do Bills send Vikings to second loss?
By Nate Davis, USA TODAY,9 days ago
Two days after the midterm elections, the NFL approaches the midpoint of its season with the Baltimore Ravens' QB1 post in the midst of a stunning flip. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is scheduled to start Thursday night's home game against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. (His backup remains TBD with Lamar Jackson possibly out for the season, and QB2 Tyler Huntley definitely finished for 2026.)