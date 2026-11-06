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Blue Jays respond to Anthony Santander's Islamophobic Instagram stories
By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY,9 days ago
Anthony Santander posted Islamophobic content to his verified Instagram's stories on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The posts came after nationwide elections a day earlier. The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was seen to have shared two reels to his personal page, one featuring Abdul El-Sayed, who won a highly-contested race for U.S. Senator in Michigan and in doing so became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. Screenshots of that video showed a caption that read, "America voted for Sharia (law) last night!" The other post seen in screenshots had a caption on the video that said, "Islam is not peaceful."