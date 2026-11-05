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Apply for United Way Entergy household assistance
4 days ago
United Way of Northwest Louisiana is partnering with Entergy Louisiana to help eligible households manage rising household costs through a new utility bill assistance program. Eligible Entergy Louisiana residential customers in Bienville, Claiborne, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster can apply for a one-time $100 credit toward their utility bill while funding remains available.