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Lesche Club welcomes fall with flavor, fellowship, musical brilliance
4 days ago
Autumn’s colorful charm was in full bloom when the Lesche Club of Natchitoches had its regular monthly meeting on the first Monday in October at the First Presbyterian Church on Bienville Street. With a tempting assortment of refreshments, cheerful fall decorations and an evening of beautiful music, members enjoyed a delightful gathering filled with friendship and seasonal spirit.