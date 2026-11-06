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Local schools awarded more than $300K to expand access to locally grown food
8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Schools and educational organizations across western Massachusetts are receiving more than $300,000 in state funding to bring locally grown food into classrooms and cafeterias while providing students with hands-on agricultural learning opportunities. The Healey-Driscoll administration announced Thursday that $750,000 in grants will be distributed to 29...