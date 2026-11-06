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West Fork enrollment rises as other area districts see declines
By Mitch Williams,8 days ago
West Fork is among a handful of area school districts reporting an increase in enrollment this year, while several others are seeing declines. West Fork Superintendent Mike Kruger says the district is up about 23 students compared to last year. He attributes much of that difference to having a smaller graduating class last spring and a larger kindergarten class this fall.