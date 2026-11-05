undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute Holds Underwater Systems Showcase
7 days ago
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (NOAA OECI), based at the University of Rhode Island (URI) Narragansett Bay Campus, hosted an underwater systems and autonomy showcase with two blue technology companies, Sonardyne and Voyis, in October. The two-day event brought together oceanographers, ocean engineers, industry experts,...