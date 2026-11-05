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Obituary: Ricky Claunch
8 days ago
Ricky Claunch, 63, of Gulfport, Mississippi, formerly of Oakland, Tennessee, passed away on November 1, 2026, in Gulfport. He was born on May 23, 1963, in Memphis, Tennessee. Ricky worked as a plumber until he became disabled several years ago. He was a man who enjoyed life and the people around him. He loved watching NASCAR, traveling, spending time with his family, going to the beach, fishing, and mud riding. He generally loved to have fun and will be remembered for that spirit. Ricky was Baptist in faith and had attended Oakland First Baptist Church in earlier years. He had lived in Gulfport for the past 11 years and had lived in Oakland before that.