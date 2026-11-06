undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Friday Uncorked Returns to Hampton November 27
By Hunter Dietz,8 days ago
Hampton businesses will welcome visitors for wine tasting and small bites when Friday Uncorked returns November 27. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m., offering an evening of sampling and visiting local businesses during the holiday shopping season. Tickets are $25 and went on sale November 2. They can be purchased online at hamptoniowa.org or in person at the Chamber’s new location, 116 First Avenue Northwest in Hampton.