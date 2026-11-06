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Clarksville Council discusses North Elizabeth Street repairs
By Mitch Williams,8 days ago
The Clarksville City Council discussed possible repairs to North Elizabeth Street during its meeting Monday, following concerns from residents about deteriorating pavement in the 300 block. Maintenance staff member Jared Brunner told the council he had contacted Heartland Asphalt to review the street and provide recommendations. Some sections may be...