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Hampton Planning and Zoning sets data center ordinance hearing
By Mitch Williams,8 days ago
Hampton’s Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed data center ordinance for November 17 at 5 p.m. The commission voted unanimously to move the draft ordinance forward after reviewing it during Wednesday’s meeting. Members discussed several areas covered by the proposal, including application and site plan requirements, setbacks, emergency response, water use, wastewater, cooling systems and noise standards.