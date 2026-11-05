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Two fatal shooting in Kalamazoo
By Name,3 days ago
A pair of teenagers who were shot and killed in Kalamazoo this past weekend have been identified by authorities. The incidents were separate from each other. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said Anthony Charles Lyte Jr., 19, was shot and killed Saturday just after 2:30 a.m. The shooting happened on West Michigan Avenue near North Park Street. Authorities found Lyte suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures.