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Fix It Friday: November 12 in Fairfield
6 days ago
We live in a time when throwing things away has become almost second nature. Consumer goods are often designed to be replaced rather than repaired, and planned obsolescence has become a disheartening but widely accepted feature of modern life. When a zipper breaks, a computer slows down, or a favorite piece of jewelry loses its clasp, replacing the item can seem easier than finding someone who knows how to fix it. Yet our planet has a finite supply of resources, and every product we manufacture and every service we provide requires energy and materials. At Fairfield Public Library, we believe that we have a responsibility to challenge this throwaway culture and raise the banner for sustainability.