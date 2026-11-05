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ISU Coaches Show: Defensive Heroics and a Montana State Showdown
7 days ago
Cody Hawkins joins Scott Gross to revisit Idaho State’s dramatic win at Utah Tech and preview a home showdown with defending national champion Montana State. The Bengals enter November’s stretch run with six wins and a challenging road ahead. On this football-only edition of the ISU Coaches Show, host Scott Gross and head coach Cody Hawkins break down the defensive turnovers and late-game touchdowns that powered Idaho State’s comeback victory at Utah Tech.
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