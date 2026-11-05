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Four Special Needs Kids Write a Magical Play to Bring Joy Across Generations
By Maryalene LaPonsie,6 days ago
SARANAC, MI — Four kids with special needs have written their very own medieval play—and on November 11 at 6pm, they will share it with seniors at Maple Ridge Manor in hopes of bringing laughter, connection, and joy. For these young playwrights, the greatest reward may not be applause. It may be seeing someone smile because of something they created themselves.