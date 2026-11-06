undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Westlake passes ordinance regulating e-bikes and electric scooters following spike in crashes
By Vasi Prokos,8 days ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) — Following a surge in close calls and serious collisions caught on camera, Westlake City Council voted Thursday night to pass an emergency ordinance placing strict new regulations on electric mobility devices. Ordinance 2026-121 targets electric bicycles, motorized scooters, electric skateboards, and other low-speed micromobility devices...
11