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Altamont Enterprise November 5, 1926
8 days ago
A true version of the Voorheesville fire of October 25th, 1926. Upon alighting from the Albany-Binghamton train at 12 p.m., three on their way home discovered the fire simultaneously, namely Louis Landt, alert postal clerk; Ed Herwig, newspaper man; and the eldest son of George Salisbury. Upon all agreeing that it surely was a fire, young Salisbury wanted to know where the fire alarm was, so Landt dispatched him to the proper location.
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